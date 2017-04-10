Shooting in West Baltimore leaves one dead

The shooting occurred just around 12:15 p.m. Monday, police say.

Units were called to the Sandtown- Winchester area in the 1600 block of Mount Street.

Officers say they found an adult male shot in the chest when they arrived to the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.