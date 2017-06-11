Seven shot in city overnight

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Police say seven people were shot in four separate shooting incidents Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Carroll St in south Baltimore at 10:30 p.m. Saturday where they located a woman shot in the back; she was taken to an area hospital.

At 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Ellamont St in southwest Baltimore where they located a man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital.

At 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of W. Lexington St in west Baltimore where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her stomach; she told officers she was shot in the 1500 block of Fayette St. She was taken to an area hospital. Later in the evening, a man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds, he told police he had been shot in the 1500 block of Fayette St.

At the same time downtown, officers responded to the 2100 block of McCulloh St for a shooting call where they located two men shot, both were taken to an area hospital.

Later on, a woman arrived at a hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to her back; she told officers she was also shot in the 2100 block of McCulloh.

Anyone with information on any if these incidents is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.