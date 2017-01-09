Seven people injured in separate shootings Sunday

Baltimore City Police are investigating several shootings Sunday that left seven people injured.

Early Sunday morning around 12:55 a.m. Police were notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Parksley Avenue that left a 27-year-old with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Later that day, police were called to the 5100 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 1 p.m Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Within that same hour around 1:20 p.m., police were called to the 5500 block of Cadillac Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived the found a 17-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Also in the Northwest district, police responded to the 3800 block of Milford Avenue Sunday around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found the victim, an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot graze wound to the ear.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

In the 4000 block of Old York Road around 4:35 p.m., police responded for a 53-year-old man who was shot and transported to an area hospital.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg around 5:06 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Fayette Street.

While investigating the scene, police received a call for a 37-year-old walk-in shooting victim at 5:23 p.m. at a local hospital.

Police believe both men were shot in the 1800 block of West Fayette Street.

Citywide shooting detectives are currently investigating these incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 410-396-2221 if you wish to remain anonymous call Metro Crime Stoppers Tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.