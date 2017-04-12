School coach charged with rape of 13-year-old student

BALTIMORE - It is Easter break for Baltimore City Public Schools and Collington Square Elementary and Middle School is closed for the week which may have been the only thing holding at least one grandparent back.

"If I knew that is what he was doing up at the school…I would have beat him up. For him to be molesting kids like that, that is just out of the question.”

Because not only does Debbie Trusty, 62 today, send her grandkids to the neighborhood school, it was her younger cousin police arrested.

But relation didn't stop Trusty to vent what many on this block were feeling today.

"He gets what he deserves. Cousin or not,” Trusty said, “It goes for anybody. Anybody want to do that to a child...you’re supposed to be helping the kids and you up there doing what you doing to the kids. You need to be locked up. Somebody need to do you."

And somebody did.

Basketball coach and BCPS employee Carl Trusty was arrested after police were called to the school on April 7th.

It was revealed he was in a sexual relationship with a 13 year old student.

Trusty is now charged with a litany of sex crimes including rape and sex abuse of a minor but police say sadly, their investigation may not be over.

"These incidents could have started as early as late 2016. Again we are still investigating this matter and we also believe the possibility exists that there could be additional victims," said Baltimore Police Chief T. J. Smith.

It is a legitimate concern for not only police but parents and guardians of all the children who go to Collington Square; kids who knew and interacted with the basketball coach now locked up in Baltimore city jail.

"I am appalled at what is going on. My grandson, he is one that goes there, she goes there, all these kids out here go to Collington Square. All of them know him," Debbie Trusty said.

Meanwhile Carl trusty will remain in jail.

The 26 year old was arraigned today the is now being held without bail.

There could be more victims according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives from the Special Investigations Section at 443-984-7378.