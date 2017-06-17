Remembering Sebastian 'Seabass' Dvorak

BALTIMORE - Just last week, he was serving drinks at Ryleigh's Oyster. He was one of the friendliest bartenders around.

But Sebastian Dvorak's life was cut short Tuesday. The 27-year-old was shot in Canton walking home after celebrating his recent birthday with friends.

Seabass, as his friends called him, had climbed the Alps, visited Asia and loved to snowboard. He tended bar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but he loved Baltimore.

Friday, his parents spent the day planning his funeral. Sebastian's father, David said he's just overcome with grief.

"It's been horrific. It's devastating,” he said. “We finally saw our son yesterday morning. He has been in the morgue all this time. We cried over his body and kissed him and it is just an empty space in all of us right now."

His parents are saddened to see violence overtake the city that Sebastian loved.

Going into the weekend, we should be ordering a beer from Seabass at a dive bar. Instead, his father is anticipating the first Father's Day without him; friends and family preparing for his funeral.

There will be a viewing Monday from 12 - 3 p.m. and 6 - 9 p.m. at Ruck Funeral Home in Towson. The mass will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of Mary our Queen on North Charles Street.

Police are still searching for answers. Surveillance video was released earlier this week. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

