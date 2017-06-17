Remembering Sebastian 'Seabass' Dvorak

Seabass, as his friends called him, had climbed the Alps, visited Asia and loved to snowboard. He tended bar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but he loved Baltimore.
Friday, his parents spent the day planning his funeral. Sebastian's father, David said he's just overcome with grief.
"It's been horrific. It's devastating,” he said. “We finally saw our son yesterday morning. He has been in the morgue all this time. We cried over his body and kissed him and it is just an empty space in all of us right now."