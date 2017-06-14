Recent rash of violence worries city residents

BALTIMORE - Two quadruple shootings and six homicides in a 24-hour period has Baltimore Police stepping up patrols and residents wondering when this violence will stop.

"I'm afraid. For my kids, for myself, friends. Will we be here tomorrow? I don't know. There's always a shooting. We hear them walking down the street last week I heard all these gunshots and I just pray," Donavin Dorsey said.

Dorsey, like many others, are sad that their city has become synonymous with crime, violence and murder.

"If you don't have any money and no food, no place to go, survival is the first thing, you're going to do what you have to to survive," said Baltimore resident Deana Carter.

Dorsey owns Darts Car Wash in West Baltimore. For him, giving people a chance could be the answer to curbing the skyrocketing crime statistics.

"Some people who don't have anything to do, they can come down and work at the car wash get a couple dollars in their pocket and stay out the scene of the police," he said.

Baltimore Police are working overtime to keep up with the killings, but some feel their city is getting the wrong reputation fast

"It's ridiculous. We're the home of the Orioles, home of the Ravens. We're proud of our teams but when people come in from other cities they don't want to be bothered with us," Dorsey said.

Carter says the violence, while unnerving, won't change the way she feels about her hometown.

"I grew up in this area I refuse to be scared in my own community. I refuse to," she said.

Residents added that they're hoping the added police presence and patrols along with a summer curfew for children will help minimize crime.