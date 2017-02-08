Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Kent, Queen Annes
Barricade situation under investigation in west Baltimore
Situation related to murder investigation
WMAR Staff
2:30 PM, Feb 8, 2017
38 mins ago
BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade in west Baltimore.
The barricade is related to a murder investigation, police said.
Around noon on Wednesday, officers responded to the 1800 block of W. Saratoga St. for a report of a shooting. They found a 28-year-old man who was sung from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.
Police were told that the suspects might have run into an area home. Officers surrounded that home, and remain on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
