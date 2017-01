Police: Woman fatally shot

Police were called to the 1400 block of W. Northern Parkway for reports of a vehicle crash Monday.

Upon arrival officers found two vehicles in the roadway.

A 34-year-old woman was located inside one of the vehicles.

The victim was unconscious and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Doctors found a gunshot wound to her body, police said.

The woman was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip to the homicide unit at 443-902-4824.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.