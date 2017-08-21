Police: Four shot in Park Circle, 54-year-old man dies

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Four people were shot in different locations at Park Circle Monday morning.

When police arrived in the 2400 block of Cottage Avenue, they found three shooting victims. A 54-year-old man, who was shot in the upper body, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two other victims, a 24-year-old and 53-year-old were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

A 38-year-old man arrived an area hospital with gunshot wounds. He is being treated by hospital staff.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Detectives believe at least one suspect entered the block and began shooting. Police believe the suspect is a repeat offender.