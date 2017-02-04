Police searching for person of interst in double shooting/homicide

Clear
HI: 34°
LO: 30°
HI: 45°
LO: 28°
HI: 46°
LO: 36°
Person of interest in 7th Street double shooting/homicide.
Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a recent shooting.
Police have just released surveillance video of the person of interest in the February 2 double shooting in the 3700 block of 7Th Street.
https://youtu.be/JZT2DFOLhZw
The 24-year-old victim that was last reported in serious condition died Friday from his injuries, according to police.
The man photographed above was seen wearing a black hat and a black sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.