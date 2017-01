Police searching for man who walked away from house arrest

The Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who left his Annapolis home Sunday while under home detention.

The suspect 26-year-old Angelo Harrod was under home detention on a handgun possession charge.

Police said, he walked away from his Annapolis home while under house arrest after he reportedly had an argument with his sponsor.

Anyone with information on Harrod’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.