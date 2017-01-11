Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 6:12PM EST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset, York
Police searching for 3 suspects wanted in murder of 26-year-old inside barber shop
5:33 PM, Jan 10, 2017
Baltimore police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide inside an East Baltimore barbershop Tuesday.
According to police, a 26-year-old male was shot in the torso around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of McElderry Street. Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.
Homicide detectives are investigating the murder. According to police, three suspects shot the victim before fleeing the location in a red 4-door Nissan.
Detectives are asking anyone with information related to the case to call 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824.