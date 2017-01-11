Baltimore police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide inside an East Baltimore barbershop Tuesday.

According to police, a 26-year-old male was shot in the torso around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of McElderry Street. Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder. According to police, three suspects shot the victim before fleeing the location in a red 4-door Nissan.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to the case to call 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android