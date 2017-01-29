Police search for suspect after a pedestrian is injured in a hit and run

WMAR Staff
1:17 PM, Jan 29, 2017
Police are investigating a hit and run incident involving a pedestrian Saturday.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. a pedestrian was struck crossing the road in the 200 block of South Calvert Street.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, sustained trauma to the head.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Police say a witness to them the vehicle continued northbound on Calvert Street without stopping.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2003-2007 bronze colored Honda Accord with possible damage to the hood, windshield and passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CRASH Team detectives, at 410-396-2606.

