Police: Repeat violent offender arrested with gun and drugs

Police conducted a car stop in the 2600 block of E. Biddle Street Thursday for a vehicle equipment violation.

The driver of the car was later identified as Troy Poole, 22, of Perry Hall.

According to officers, Poole became very nervous and eventually combative.

Officers ordered Poole out of the vehicle, after further investigation a loaded handgun and suspected narcotics were found.

Poole was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with handgun and narcotics violations.

Poole was prohibited from possessing a firearm and is currently awaiting to see a court commissioner.

There is no further information at this time.