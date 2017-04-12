Police: Man shot in face near Park Heights Avenue listed in critical condition

BALTIMORE - A 21-year-old in is critical condition after a shooting in northwest Baltimore.

At 5:30p.m. officers responded to a shooting at Park Heights Avenue and Cold Spring Lane. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

Due to the extent of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives were also called to the scene. Anyone with information to contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.