Police: Man arrested with loaded handgun

Police were on patrol in the Eastern District Saturday when they tried to arrest a man in the 2100 block of Aiken Street.

The suspect 24 year-old Robert Reid ran away from the officers and was arrested a short time later in the 1200 block of Bonaparte Avenue.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun from Reid, according to police.

Reid was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility.

There is no further information at this time.

