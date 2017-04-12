Police-involved shooting under investigation in Parkville

Baltimore County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Parkville.

Police responded to a call for a suspect breaking into cars in the area of Hillendale Road and Northview Road just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An officer arrived to observe a man trying to conceal himself from view, turning his back towards the officer, police said.

The officer approached and called out to the man, and as the officer walked in his direction, the man turned around and reached for a gun inside his waistband.

"The man had evidence on him that showed that he was responsible for breaking into these cars. The officer reacted quickly and right now it looks justifiably so," Cpl. Sean Vinson, a spokesman with the department, said.

Police said the officer saw the suspect reaching for a gun and yelled for him to stop. When the man continued to pull the gun, the officer fired multiple shots, hitting the suspect in the lower body.

A loaded handgun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The 27-year-old suspect was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

The dram a unfolded a few houses down from Sean Miller, who's new to the neighborhood.

He says he'd already been extra cautious about locking his brand new car.

"I make sure I park my car like right in view of my house so I can see what's going on," Miller said.

A precaution he says he'll amp up.

"Exactly. Absolutely. I'm not going to leave a $20 bill sitting in my front seat -- that's asking for something to happen."

At this point, police aren't sure how many cars were broken into or when or if they'll release that body cam footage.