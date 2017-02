The Baltimore Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in south west Baltimore.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Frederick Avenue and Monroe Street.

#Breaking: We're at the scene of an officer-involved shooting is SW Baltimore, Frederick Ave. and S. Monroe. At least 2 blocks taped off pic.twitter.com/zn6GsFwvVB — Dakarai Turner ABC2 (@Dakarai_Turner) February 7, 2017

We are on our way to the scene to seek more information. Stick with us. https://t.co/kizORsz4Ua — Dakarai Turner ABC2 (@Dakarai_Turner) February 7, 2017

Police are expected to update the media.