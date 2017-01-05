Police investigate shooting and home invasion

Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting and home invasion that happened in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Wednesday at 8:32 p.m. police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition.

Due to the victim's injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detective at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

