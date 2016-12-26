Police investigate suspicious death in Fells Point

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City police are investigating a suspicious death in Fells Point.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, officers located an unresponsive man in the 2200 block of Boston Street near Sip and Bite restaurant.

Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The cause of death remains under investigation and will be determined after an autopsy is completed.

Stay with ABC2 News for the latest.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle andAndroid.