Police: Fatal stabbing leaves one dead

Police responded to a home in the 2000 block of Bank Street for reports of a stabbing Sunday.

Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from a stab wound to his back.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives believe the victim was involved in an argument with a suspect.

During the argument, detectives believe the suspect stabbed him and then left the home.

The incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

