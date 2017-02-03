Police arrest 4 men with guns and scary mask

BALTIMORE - Police arrested four men with guns during a traffic stop in West Baltimore.

Detectives seized a scary mask, along with a loaded .45 caliber semi automatic handgun, a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, and a loaded .32 caliber revolver.

Deion Johnson, 21, and James Gaskins 30, both from the 1600 block of W. Lexington Street, Aaron Owens, 25, from the 1600 block of Warwick Avenue, and 27- year-old Lamar Barnes from the 2700 block of Spellman Road have been arrested and charged with handgun violations.

All four men had lengthy criminal records and were prohibited from having guns.



