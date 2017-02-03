Police: 4 suspects fled scene of car accident near Loyola University

Loyola University campus police responded to a car accident near campus Thursday night.

According to police, four individuals fled the scene of a car accident at Cold Spring Lane and Charles Street. The suspects ran to the west side of campus.

Police apprehended two suspects and two others fled into the woods, heading away from campus.

There was no indication that weapons were used or present, police said. No Loyola University community members were injured or involved in the incident.

Campus public safety recommends the community stays vigilant and travels in groups. The university asks that all suspicious activity or persons is reported to public safety.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Loyola University public safety at x5010.

