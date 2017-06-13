Police investigate quadruple shooting in NW Baltimore, 4 men injured

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City police are investigating a NW Baltimore shooting that left four people injured Tuesday.

At 1:26 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Arydale Avenue for a report of multiple people shot.

Crime tape everywhere at Liberty Heights Ave & Ayrdale Ave. @BaltimorePolice say 4 people shot around 1:30pm. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/zIrgKVFie6 — Brendan McNamara (@BrendanABC2) June 13, 2017

Police said the victims ages range from 19 to 55 and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

There is no word on the condition of the victims at this time.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This is the second quadruple shooting under investigation in less than 24 hours.