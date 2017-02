Police responded to an area hospital around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a walk-in shooting victim.

Upon arrival officers located the 27-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the right side of his body.

The victim told officers that he was in the area of Ashburton Street and Edmonson Avenue when he was approached by two unknown males who attempted to rob him.

The victim told officers one of the suspects began shooting at him before fleeing the area.

This incident is under investigation police are asking anyone with any information to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

