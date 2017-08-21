Police: 220 murders in Baltimore so far in 2017

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Two murders over the weekend in Baltimore bring the total to 220 in 2017.

A 22-year-old man was shot at the Alameda Sunday morning, he died at the hospital. There was another murder late Friday night in east Baltimore.

Officers found 24-year-old Devante Monroe shot in the chest on Cliftview avenue. He also died at the hospital.

If you have any information about either murder, you're asked to call metro crime stoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.