Police: 10-year-old boy shot in leg had eczema

BALTIMORE - A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after police thought he was shot in the leg in east Baltimore. Now investigators said the boy actually had eczema.

Police were called to the 1200 block of East Eager Street Sunday afternoon after a passenger in an SUV shot at a group of adults.

A crowd scattered after the shots were fired, and the boy realized he'd been shot, police said.

Medical personnel determined that what detectives originally thought was a gunshot graze wound to the boy's shin was actually caused by eczema.

Detectives classified the boy as a shooting victim, believing the abrasion was a gunshot wound. His status has been changed.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.