Police: 1 dead and 2 injured in 3 separate shootings Sunday evening

BALTIMORE: - City police investigate three separate shooting incidents that left one person dead Sunday evening.

Police said, at 8:45p.m. officers responded to the 2700 block in Ashland Avenue for a report of shooting. Police said when officers arrived on scene they located a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm . He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Less than an hour later around 9:30 p.m. officers found a man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 1200 block in W. North Avenue. The victim later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Shortly after, at 10 p.m. police were called to a scene where a man was shot in his chest in the 1600 block of Ashburton Street in West Baltimore. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no word if the shooting incidents that occurred within hours of another are related at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting incidents to contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.