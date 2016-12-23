Pennsylvania man charged in third Baltimore slaying

11:45 AM, Dec 23, 2016
5:40 PM, Dec 23, 2016

Police announced in a statement Friday that they've charged 18-year-old Dennis Diggs of York, Pennsylvania, in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jackson Bleier in southwest Baltimore on Oct. 2. Diggs is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

BALTIMORE (AP) - Police say they've charged a Pennsylvania man in a third slaying in Baltimore.
 
Local media outlets reported at the time that police believed that Bleier, a University of Maryland, Baltimore County student and former swim team member, was killed in a drug deal gone wrong. He was found near his Jeep suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
Diggs was already being held at Central Booking after being charged last month in two unrelated killings: the Oct. 24 slaying of 22-year-old Jamie Christian and the March 2015 slaying of 29-year-old Jarrell Hicks.
 

