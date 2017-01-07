Overnight shooting leaves 47-year-old man dead

Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide that has left one man dead.

Police were called to the 400 block of Parksley Avenue around 12:12 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma where he died shortly after arriving.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.