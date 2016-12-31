Overnight bar shooting leaves 39-year-old man dead

Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a bar early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to the 2200 block of E. North Avenue Around 1:00 a.m. for a reported shooting

When officers arrived they were directed to the front of 2242 E. North Avenue where they found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided help to the victim until medics arrived to transport him to a hospital.

The victim later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Investigation revealed the man was inside of Robbies Nest Bar when he got into an altercation with the presumed suspect.

The altercation then turned physical.

According to police, the suspect left the bar with some friends. Shortly after, the victim left the bar and the suspect shot the victim once outside.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.