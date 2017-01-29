Officer discovers shot man in West Baltimore Saturday night

A man is dead after being shot in West Baltimore Saturday.

A Baltimore City Police officer noticed a man lying on the ground in the 1900 block of North Monroe Street around 10:42 p.m. The officer soon realized the man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

The 31-year-old man was pronounce dead shortly after arriving there.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.