Northwest shootings Sunday leave 3 men injured

Clear
HI: 26°
LO: 12°
HI: 39°
LO: 20°
HI: 50°
LO: 38°
Police were called to the 5100 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 1 p.m Sunday for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Later that day around 1:20 p.m. police were called to the 5500 block of Cadillac Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived the found a 17-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body.
Police were called to the 3800 block of Milford Avenue Sunday around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found the victim, an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot graze wound to the ear.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Citywide shooting detectives are currently investigating these incidents.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 410-396-2221 if you wish to remain anonymous call Metro Crime Stoppers Tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.