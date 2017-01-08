Northwest shootings Sunday leave 3 men injured



Police were called to the 5100 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 1 p.m Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Later that day around 1:20 p.m. police were called to the 5500 block of Cadillac Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived the found a 17-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Milford Avenue Sunday around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found the victim, an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot graze wound to the ear.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Citywide shooting detectives are currently investigating these incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 410-396-2221 if you wish to remain anonymous call Metro Crime Stoppers Tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.