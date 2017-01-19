Medics respond to shooting in southwest Baltimore

Cloudy
File photo of an ambulance.
Two medics were called to a shooting in southwest Baltimore Thursday morning.
Medics responded to Wyeth Street between Carroll Street and Washington Boulevard.
No additional details are available at this time.
BREAKING: #Baltimore Fire Dept. tells @LaurenCookABC2 that 2 medics have been called to a shooting on Wyeth St. pic.twitter.com/MNfnuHKtFG— ABC2 Traffic (@MarylandTraffic) January 19, 2017
