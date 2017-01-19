Medics respond to shooting in southwest Baltimore

WMAR Staff
6:13 AM, Jan 19, 2017

File photo of an ambulance.

Two medics were called to a shooting in southwest Baltimore Thursday morning.

Medics responded to Wyeth Street between Carroll Street and Washington Boulevard. 

No additional details are available at this time.

