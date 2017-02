Mayor Catherine Pugh speaks out on spike in crime

BALTIMORE - There have been 41 homicides so far this year in Baltimore, and that has Mayor Catherine Pugh concerned.

She said she has been meeting with the police commissioner regularly to discuss ways to make a change, and is hoping a meeting next with the mayor of New York City will also give some insight.

New York has seen a decrease in the number of murders and Pugh hopes to learn from the city.

Pugh is also encouraging council people to look to their counterparts across the country.

