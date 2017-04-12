Man, woman shot in west Baltimore

11:23 PM, Apr 11, 2017

Baltimore City police police are investigating double shooting on Linden Avenue in west Baltimore

Mike Seitz
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman were shot in the 2000 block of Linden Avenue Tuesday. 

Police responded to the scene at 4:25 p.m. Medics transported a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman to area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

 

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top