Man, woman shot in west Baltimore

Baltimore City police police are investigating double shooting on Linden Avenue in west Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man and a woman were shot in the 2000 block of Linden Avenue Tuesday.
Police responded to the scene at 4:25 p.m. Medics transported a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman to area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
