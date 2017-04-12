Man, woman shot in west Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman were shot in the 2000 block of Linden Avenue Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene at 4:25 p.m. Medics transported a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman to area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.