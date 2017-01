A police office driving down North Avenue was flagged down by a citizen Friday, January 26.

The officer stopped and the woman said a car had hit her vehicle and fled the scene. The woman followed the driver of the car and alerted police.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested.

Troy Litwhiler, 37, gave police several aliases, one of which belonging to an individual who was wanted in Pennsylvania.

Inside of Litwhiler’s vehicle police found guns, ammunition, narcotics, and money.

Litwhiler was arrested and transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he was formally charged.