FBI searching for man who robbed two banks in Maryland

The FBI is offering $5,000 to anyone for help in arresting a bank robber. He's been dubbed the "American League Bandit," wearing an Orioles or Yankees baseball cap as he robbed 12 banks in Maryland and Virginia.

BALTIMORE, Md. - The FBI is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo in Annapolis and a PNC Bank in Timonium. 

According to the FBI, the man is accused of robbing 12 banks in Maryland and Virginia. The robberies date back to November of last year. 

With each new bank robbery, the man regularly wears a New York Yankees or Baltimore Orioles baseball cap. The FBI has labeled the man  "The American League Bandit," and is offering a $5,000 reward for his arrest.

If you see this man or know who he is, call police immediately.  

 

