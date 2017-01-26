Man shot while driving car, dies

BALTIMORE - A man was shot while driving in East Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Patterson Park and Preston Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators believe the victim was driving in the 2200 block of E. Preston Street when he was shot. The victim’s car then hit a pickup truck in the block. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

