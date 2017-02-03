Man shot inside Red Emma's cafe in Station North

WMAR Staff
12:32 PM, Feb 3, 2017
Baltimore Police say a suspect shot the victim in the head inside Red Emma's Cafe.

A man was shot inside Red Emma's cafe in Station North. Photo by Brian Kuebler/ABC2 News. 

A man was shot inside Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffehouse in Station North Friday.

Police said the man was sitting inside the cafe when he was called to the front by the suspect. A dispute took place and the victim was shot in the upper body just inside the doorway.

A woman who knows the victim told ABC2 that he was a regular at the café.

Police said the man is currently in grave condition. The shooting is believed to be targeted. 

The suspect remains at large. 

