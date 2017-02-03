Man shot inside Red Emma's cafe in Station North

A man was shot inside Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffehouse in Station North Friday.

Police said the man was sitting inside the cafe when he was called to the front by the suspect. A dispute took place and the victim was shot in the upper body just inside the doorway.

A woman who knows the victim told ABC2 that he was a regular at the café.

Police said the man is currently in grave condition. The shooting is believed to be targeted.

The suspect remains at large.

Woman who knows victim tells us he was a regular here. Was followed in and shot to death inside Red Emma's on North Ave in #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/T24Qzxg7MB — Brian Kuebler (@BrianfromABC2) February 3, 2017

.@BaltimorePolice just told me victim was called to front of shop by suspect and shot in the head just inside the doorway. pic.twitter.com/lDfsJ2vKVW — Brian Kuebler (@BrianfromABC2) February 3, 2017

LATEST: @BaltimorePolice says victim in grave condition but not a homicide. Shooting happened just inside vestibule of popular book store — Brian Kuebler (@BrianfromABC2) February 3, 2017

