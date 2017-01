A man riding a bike in the 3000 block of Barclay Street was shot and killed Thursday night.

Police responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man shot in the head and torso. He died a short time later.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android