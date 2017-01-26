Man dead in S. Conkling St. shooting

WMAR Staff
10:38 PM, Jan 25, 2017
35 mins ago
Mike Seitz/ABC2 News
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A man is dead and police are looking for who pulled the trigger on the 100 block of S. Conkling St. in Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Police found a man in his twenties with gunshot wounds on the street. He later died at Johns Hopkins-Bayview Medical Center.

Homicide detectives are now investigating what happened. Call them at 410-396-2100 if you have any information.

If you want to call in a tip, but remain anonymous, contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top