Man dead in S. Conkling St. shooting

A man is dead and police are looking for who pulled the trigger on the 100 block of S. Conkling St. in Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Police found a man in his twenties with gunshot wounds on the street. He later died at Johns Hopkins-Bayview Medical Center.

Homicide detectives are now investigating what happened. Call them at 410-396-2100 if you have any information.

If you want to call in a tip, but remain anonymous, contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

