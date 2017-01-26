Man dead in S. Conkling St. shooting

Clear
HI: 52°
LO: 40°
HI: 40°
LO: 32°
HI: 38°
LO: 30°
A man is dead and police are looking for who pulled the trigger on the 100 block of S. Conkling St. in Baltimore.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Police found a man in his twenties with gunshot wounds on the street. He later died at Johns Hopkins-Bayview Medical Center.
Homicide detectives are now investigating what happened. Call them at 410-396-2100 if you have any information.
If you want to call in a tip, but remain anonymous, contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.