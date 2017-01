Man charged with stealing package from Baltimore home

BALTIMORE - A man has been charged with burglary and theft for stealing a package from a Baltimore home on Dec. 28. He was caught on camera burglarizing a home.

A Maryland state trooper arrested Robert Knox after seeing him on surveillance video released by Baltimore Police.

Knox is accused of burglarizing a home on St. Paul Street near East Biddle Street.

RELATED: Police looking for suspect who stole a package from a Mount Vernon home

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.