Man charged in fatal stabbing at a Baltimore Royal Farms

A Baltimore man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing at a southeast Baltimore Royal Farms last weekend.

James Chavis, 33, of the 600 block of Aisquith Street faces charges including first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and reckless endangerment.

Chavis is accused of stabbing Oscar Acevedo, 24, to death at the Royal Farms store in the 2000 block of Fleet Street last Sunday at 2:10 a.m.

According to police, Acevedo had been arguing with the suspect, later identified as Chavis.

