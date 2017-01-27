Man charged in fatal stabbing at a Baltimore Royal Farms
WMAR Staff
11:26 AM, Jan 27, 2017
5:26 PM, Jan 27, 2017
Share Article
BALTIMORE -
A Baltimore man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing at a southeast Baltimore Royal Farms last weekend.
James Chavis, 33, of the 600 block of Aisquith Street faces charges including first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and reckless endangerment.
Chavis is accused of stabbing Oscar Acevedo, 24, to death at the Royal Farms store in the 2000 block of Fleet Street last Sunday at 2:10 a.m.