Man caught on home security footage stealing empty baby stroller

BALTIMORE - A Canton couple is hoping surveillance video will help them get their baby's stroller back.

On Friday at around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hudson and S. East Streets, a man was seen walking on the property, taking an empty baby stroller, then walking away. According to a police incident report, the Graco three-wheeled stroller was valued at $322. The couple is hoping someone identifies the man in the video or the stroller that was taken.

The man is described as a white male who was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a green beanie hat.

The couple did not want to be identified, but told ABC2 that the responding officer told them that thieves target baby strollers almost as much as bicycles.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.