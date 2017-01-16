Man caught on home security footage stealing empty baby stroller

BALTIMORE - A Canton couple is hoping surveillance video will help them get their baby's stroller back.
On Friday at around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hudson and S. East Streets, a man was seen walking on the property, taking an empty baby stroller, then walking away. According to a police incident report, the Graco three-wheeled stroller was valued at $322. The couple is hoping someone identifies the man in the video or the stroller that was taken.
The man is described as a white male who was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a green beanie hat.
The couple did not want to be identified, but told ABC2 that the responding officer told them that thieves target baby strollers almost as much as bicycles.