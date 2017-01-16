Man arrested in attempted murder at ATM

BALTIMORE - A man has been arrested for attempted murder in the shooting of another man at an ATM earlier this month.

Baltimore Police said Lamar Caldwell, 20, of the 900 block of Meadowbrook Road shot a 30-year-old man in the 400 block of Freeman Street around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The victim was shot in his right and left ankles.

Police said he was making a deposit into an ATM when he was approached by a man, later identified as Caldwell, attempting to rob him.

Caldwell withdrew a handgun, striking the victim several times, then shot the victim in both ankles before running off, police said.