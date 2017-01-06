Man arrested for rape of 15-year-old

BALTIMORE, Md. - Police arrested a man wanted for the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Police said the rape was reported to authorities on November 8, 2015. Child Abuse detectives worked for over a year to identify the rapist, interview witnesses and obtain DNA evidence.

On December 23, 2016 police obtained an arrest warrant for Kerry Daniel Stovall.

He was charged with multiple counts of rape, sex offenses, false imprisonment and other related charges.