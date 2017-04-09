Man arrested after car jacking vehicle from woman with baby

A 38-year-old man is in custody after car jacking a woman and firing at fire officials.

Police say officers were called to the 190 block of West Fayette Street for a car jacking around 2:00 a.m.

Officers spoke with a 38-year-old woman who said an armed man stole her Chrysler Sebring while she was taking her 5-month-old grandson out the car.

The woman said she was able to safely remove the child from the car before the suspect drove away.

Police say a short time later the suspect was involved in a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pratt Street.

A commander from the Fire Marshal’s Office observed the crash and stopped to help.

The commander was operating a marked Baltimore City Fire Department SUV and was unaware of the car jacking that had occurred.

The suspect, Michael Awosika, then fired several times at the commander before running from the location.

Southern District officers observed the shooting and chased the suspect until they were able to catch and arrest him.

The fire commander was not injured.

Awosika is charged with attempted murder, car jacking, assault, robbery, theft, and several gun related charges.