Man, 69, in critical condition after hit-and-run

BALTIMORE - A 69-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a minivan in west Baltimore Monday afternoon, police said.

The man was crossing the street in the 2600 block of W. North Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when he was hit.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle, described as an older model dark green minivan, left the scene without stopping.

Police said the car had damage to the front windshield and a temporary registration in the rear window.

It was last seen heading east on North Avenue.

Anyone with information on the driver or location of this vehicle is asked to call the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.

