Mail carrier robbed in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A USPS mail carrier was robbed in the 3100 block of Chesterfield Ave. on Thursday, according to police.

The victim told police he was delivering mail when someone he didn't know walked up to him armed with a gun. The suspect took the victim's wallet and watch and then ran away, police said.

The victim was not injured.

At the Clifton Station post office, a woman who said she was also a mail carrier said he worked there. She declined to be interviewed, but said the man was "shook up" but okay.

"I think it was just cowardly mess," said John Daughtry, who lives near where police said the incident happened.

Detectives located the suspect from a surveillance camera in the area. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the postal service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the United State Postal Inspective Service at 1-877-876-2455 and selection Option 2. Or you can text "USPISTIPS" plus your tip to "CRIMES" (274637).

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.